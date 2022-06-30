Alexa
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles to track PLAAF plane

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/30 10:08
Chinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (June 29), marking the 16th day of intrusions this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane was tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF plane.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, China has sent 84 military aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, including 46 fighter jets, nine bombers, five fighter bombers, one refueling plane, and 23 spotter planes.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZFlight path of Chinese plane on June 29. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

