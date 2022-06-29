I-Mei Foods offering discounts in celebration of back-to-back ‘Most Chosen’ brand wins

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — I-Mei stores across Taiwan will offer consumers generous discounts in celebration of the company being recently named Taiwan’s “Most Chosen” fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand by Kantar Group, the London-based data analytics and brand consulting company, in its Brand Footprint Report of 2022.

I-Mei stores will offer consumers a 12% discount on all food items made by the company and another 5% discount to I-Mei members making purchases from June 30 to July 10.

Topping the list for eight consecutive years, the I-Mei Foods brand was selected by consumers 91 million times, beating other popular brands such as Kuang Chuan, Fresh Delight, and Uni‑President, according to the 2022 Brand Footprint report.

The report revealed that out of the 8.85 million households in Taiwan, 7.79 million (88%) had purchased I-Mei products in the past year, with the average purchase frequency amounting to 11.7 times during the year.

*I-Mei Foods is the parent company of Taiwan News.