Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

I-Mei Foods offering discounts in celebration of back-to-back ‘Most Chosen’ brand wins

I-Mei stores will offer consumers a 12% discount on all food items made by the company and another 5% discount to I-Mei members

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/29 21:01
(I-Mei Foods photo)

(I-Mei Foods photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — I-Mei stores across Taiwan will offer consumers generous discounts in celebration of the company being recently named Taiwan’s “Most Chosen” fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand by Kantar Group, the London-based data analytics and brand consulting company, in its Brand Footprint Report of 2022.

I-Mei stores will offer consumers a 12% discount on all food items made by the company and another 5% discount to I-Mei members making purchases from June 30 to July 10.

Topping the list for eight consecutive years, the I-Mei Foods brand was selected by consumers 91 million times, beating other popular brands such as Kuang Chuan, Fresh Delight, and Uni‑President, according to the 2022 Brand Footprint report.

The report revealed that out of the 8.85 million households in Taiwan, 7.79 million (88%) had purchased I-Mei products in the past year, with the average purchase frequency amounting to 11.7 times during the year.

*I-Mei Foods is the parent company of Taiwan News.

I-Mei
Most Chosen
Kantar
Brand Footprint Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Bring your own cup when buying a drink to save NT$5, starting July 1
Bring your own cup when buying a drink to save NT$5, starting July 1
2022/06/26 16:07
I-Mei Foods is Taiwan's 'Most Chosen' fast-moving consumer goods brand
I-Mei Foods is Taiwan's 'Most Chosen' fast-moving consumer goods brand
2022/06/23 19:36
Members from Lithuanian food businesses visit I-Mei plant in Taiwan
Members from Lithuanian food businesses visit I-Mei plant in Taiwan
2022/06/21 19:10
Taiwan’s Bramen Marketing pledges food aid to Ukraine
Taiwan’s Bramen Marketing pledges food aid to Ukraine
2022/06/02 11:46
Taiwanese tech start-up Chelpis secures US$2 million for cryptographic solutions
Taiwanese tech start-up Chelpis secures US$2 million for cryptographic solutions
2022/04/27 14:37