Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s HTC introduces 5G metaverse phone in Kaohsiung

HTC to cooperate with Kaohsiung City Government to develop local metaverse sector

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/29 20:52
HTC is working closely with Kaohsiung City on metaverse projects. (CNA, Kaohsiung City Government photo)

HTC is working closely with Kaohsiung City on metaverse projects. (CNA, Kaohsiung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — HTC Corporation unveiled its first 5G phone using its Viverse metaverse platform in Kaohsiung Wednesday (June 29).

The government of the southern city welcomed the event as a sign of support for its efforts to promote the development of the local 5G AIoT sector, CNA reported.

The introduction of the HTC Desire 22 Pro phone followed the company’s announcement it was cooperating with Kaohsiung City, and with banks and telecom operators to establish a “Web 3.0” environment. The city said it was working with HTC on two projects, the Viveland amusement park and the 5G XR O-RAN experimental area.

A metaverse exhibition in the southern harbor town will attract participants from the arts, sports, and urban activities, while popularizing the new concepts with visitors, according to officials.
HTC
Kaohsiung City
metaverse
smartphone
5G
Viverse
AI
HTC Desire 22 Pro

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan delegation seeks closer technology cooperation with US
Taiwan delegation seeks closer technology cooperation with US
2022/06/25 16:33
Taiwan to discuss 5G with Microsoft, Google, Amazon
Taiwan to discuss 5G with Microsoft, Google, Amazon
2022/06/17 16:14
Taiwan Ministry of Education cooperates with AIT, Microsoft for AI contest
Taiwan Ministry of Education cooperates with AIT, Microsoft for AI contest
2022/06/16 17:45
Turkish digital art studio 'Ouchhh' to open show in Taiwan
Turkish digital art studio 'Ouchhh' to open show in Taiwan
2022/06/14 12:05
Global PC and smartphone sales facing declining demand
Global PC and smartphone sales facing declining demand
2022/06/06 15:56