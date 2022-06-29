Alexa
Taiwan’s Lala Mountain honey peaches hit the market

The peach harvest season is short, so get them while you can

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/29 20:23
(Taoyuan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lala Mountain honey peaches are in season and they are on sale.

Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said at a press conference held to promote Lala Mountain honey peaches on Wednesday that production of this year’s peaches has slightly decreased due to the plum rains, but their quality remains unchanged, CNA reported.

June to July is the harvest season of Lala Mountain honey peaches in Fuxing District, the mayor said. As the peach season is short, the yield is very limited, he added.

Compared to the Mama Peach, which has a solid taste, Lala Mountain honey peaches are more tender, juicy, and sweeter.

This year, the honey peach gift boxes come in five sizes: five, six, eight, 10, and 12 peaches.

The peaches are now on sale and can be purchased online, the mayor added.
