NT$1,000 hotel subsidy offered by Taiwan’s Taoyuan ready to go on Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taoyuan City Government’s hotel subsidy program, offering a subsidy of NT$1,000 per room on weekdays (Sunday – Thursday) from July 1 – 14, is ready to go.

According to a press release issued by the Taoyuan City Department of Tourism on Wednesday (June 29), the city had set a limit of subsidizing a total of 2,000 rooms, but Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) on Wednesday made a decision to increase the total number of subsidized rooms to 10,000 due to a positive response from the public.

Taiwan nationals who are interested in taking advantage of the subsidy should register their information online, starting from 10 a.m. on July 1, and upload an identification document (ID card or National Health Insurance card). After booking a room in a participating hotel or bed and breakfast (B&B), guests will receive a discount of NT$1,000 per room if the city's limit of 10,000 rooms is not reached at the time of their stay.

Hotel operators will take photos of eligible guests, check their ID, and give them the discount directly.

According to the release, there are an estimated 180 legal hotels and B&Bs in the city participating in the program.

For information on participating hotels, visit the program's official website.

For any questions about the program, call (03)3322101 Ext. 5263 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.