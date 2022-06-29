Microfluidics Market Analysis By Covid-19 Impact on Dominant Vendors – Abbott Laboratories, Perkinelmer, Cepheid

Global Microfluidics Market Report Research Outline:

The latest market intelligence report on "Global Microfluidics Market By Type, Application And Region | Competitive Analysis 2022" studies the Microfluidics industry focused during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Microfluidics Market accounted increase in CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

This report presents a thorough study of the Microfluidics Market, bifurcating the market into major countries during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The report focuses on major market dynamics of the sector including definitions, categorization, applications, and chain structure analysis. The ongoing market scenario and future estimation are analyzed, and fundamental strategical activities in the market such as product development, acquisitions, and partnerships are included.

Brief Overview of The Microfluidics Market Report:

1. Introductory part of the report includes Services, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Region, Deployment Mode, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends.

2. Microfluidics market report put the spotlight on the core metrics such as Market Value Comparison by Services, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, Region, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Trends.

3. Regional Analysis of Microfluidics market over North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

4. Market Competition Scenario Analysis by the top company including Company Overview, Business Description, Product Portfolio, Key Financials, Key Developments, and SWOT Analysis

5. Finally Microfluidics market covers research methodology and report scope.

Top Key Players of Microfluidics Industry:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Cepheid, Inc.

RainDance Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Life Technologies Corporation,

Microfluidic Chipshop GMBH

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Key Segment Covered in the Microfluidics Market Report:

Global Microfluidics Market Segmentation

By Material:

Silicon-Based Microfluidics

Glass-Based Microfluidics

Polymer-Based Microfluidics

Other (Paper & Ceramics)

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Microfluidic Chips for Lab Analytics

Accurate Dispensing Devices

Microreactors for Drug Synthesis

Drug Delivery Devices

Inhaler Nozzles

Microneedles

Micropumps

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Clinical Diagnostics

Point-of-Care (POC)

Environmental Testing

Industrial Testing

Agro Food Testing

There are 15 Chapters in the global Microfluidics market report:

Chapter 1, explains the Microfluidics introduction, product scope, market outlook, opportunities in the Microfluidics industry, risk and driving force.

Chapter 2, to study the top manufacturers of Microfluidics, with their sales, revenue, and cost of Microfluidics, in 2019-2028.

Chapter 3, shows the competitive scenario across the top players, with their sales, revenue, and Microfluidics market share in 2019-2028.

Chapter 4, to represent the global Microfluidics market by regions, with their sales, revenue and share of Microfluidics, for each region.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, to study the Microfluidics market by countries, by type, by application, by manufacturers, and so on, with their sales, revenue and Microfluidics market share by major countries in the particular regions.

Chapter 10 and 11, represents the Microfluidics market by type and application, with sales Microfluidics market share and growth ratio by type, application.

Chapter 12, Microfluidics market foresight, regional analysis, Microfluidics type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019-2028.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to explain Microfluidics sales channels, suppliers, dealers, traders, Microfluidics research discoveries and conclusion, appendix and information source.

Key Geographical Regions For Microfluidics Market:

Region 1: North America( US, Canada)

Region 2: Europe( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Region 3: Asia Pacific( China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Region 4: Latin America( Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Region 5: Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa, Israel, Rest of MEA)

Microfluidics Market Research Scope:

Forecast Period: 2023-2031

Actual Year: 2022

Historical Data Available for: 2015-2021

