South Korea expects US military response to Chinese attack against Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If China invades Taiwan, South Korea would expect the United States to respond militarily, American news site Axios reported Tuesday (June 28).

A South Korean official who declined to be named reportedly made the statement during a meeting with a small group of reporters to discuss the foreign policy priorities of the country’s new president, Yoon Suk Yeol.

The official expressed concern about South Korea being drawn into a conflict over Taiwan, though the country would also be worried about its own security if the U.S. failed to respond by force to a Chinese attack, according to the Axios report.

An incident in the Taiwan Strait might change China’s current status as a security risk into a direct threat, the official said. South Korea would be “more comfortable” if the U.S. used force to counter China, but it also expected Washington and Tokyo to ask for military support from Seoul.

South Korea was reportedly worried that if the U.S. did not intervene against a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, it might give the impression that it would also stand aside if North Korea tried to attack the south, according to the Axios report.