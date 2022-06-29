Taiwanese judo coach sentenced to 9 years for killing 7-year-old student

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A judo coach surnamed Ho (何) was charged with manslaughter and sentenced to nine years in prison by the Taichung District Court on Wednesday (June 29) for killing a seven-year-old student by repeatedly slamming him on the ground during a lesson in 2021.

The mother of the deceased boy surnamed Huang (黃) expressed discontent with the sentence in a statement, saying that it is unacceptable and that she will appeal for a more severe sentence, CNA reported. She said she is working with an attorney for the appeal.

The boy went into a coma in April 2021 due to intracranial hemorrhage he suffered as a result of the incident. He was treated in an intensive care unit for 70 days, but as his blood pressure and heartrate continued to drop, his parents agreed to remove his life support in June 2021.

The coach was charged with violation of the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act as well as manslaughter, per CNA.