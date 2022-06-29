Taiwan parliament congratulates France's 1st woman National Assembly president

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) on Wednesday (June 29) congratulated France’s new National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet, who is the first woman ever to be elected to the position.

You said he looks forward to more cooperation and interaction between Taiwan and France to jointly contribute to the well-being of the two peoples in the future. With the support of an absolute majority in this election, the Legislative Yuan believes she will lead the National Assembly to implement bills and supervise the government to promote policies, Liberty Times cited him as saying.

On Nov. 29, the National Assembly passed a resolution backing Taiwan’s inclusion in global organizations, including the World Health Assembly, International Civil Aviation Organization, International Criminal Police Organization, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A National Assembly delegation also visited Taiwan on Dec. 15 to seek common areas of concern and spearhead closer bilateral cooperation. The group of French politicians met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王梅花).