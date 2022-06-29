The 2022 Global Esports Summit to be held in Hangzhou on July 26th Brings New Opportunities for Asian E-sports

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 29 June 2022 - The "2022 Global Esports Summit and Tencent E-sports Annual Conference" will be held at Hangzhou International Expo Center from July 26th to July 27th.





With E-sports being selected as an official medal event in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the Conference, held under the theme of "Blooming in Asia", will focus on four key aspects: new communication, new sports, new consumption, and new industry. It will cooperate with Tencent's eco-partners to discuss the roles that the e-sports industry plays in promoting international exchanges and cooperation, building a competitive spirit, exploring the consumption trend of the young generation, and boosting regional economic development.



Due to the pandemic, this Summit will be this year's first offline e-sports industry summit as well as the first industry Summit.



The Summit, which lasts for two days, comprises three sessions: the Global Esports Summit, Tencent E-sports Annual Conference, E-sports Eco-industry Exhibition and, Relevant Forum.



On the morning of July 26th, the "Global Esports Summit" will be held to exchange ideas on the development trend of e-sports as an emerging industry in the new stage where E-sports is included in the Asian Games 2022 via speeches and close dialogue;



On the afternoon of July 26th, the "Tencent E-sports Annual Conference" will be held to release the overall thinking and development strategy of the 2022 Tencent E-sports industry, and introduce the tournaments of the year;



From July 26th to July 27th, the "E-sports Eco-industry Exhibition and Relevant Forum" will be set up adjacent to the conference venue, covering an area of 4,680 m2. It intends to extend the content of the Summit to echo the new debut of e-sports in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022. It also plans to enable close communication between eco-partners and offer them more opportunities for exposure and promotion. Moreover, it aims to highlight a new mode of integration between the e-sports industry and diversified consumption scenarios.



Since e-sports took up a place in the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the industry has witnessed great progress in various fields, gaining strong momentum to continuously unleash its potential in the new stage. Therefore, this Summit is expected to gather relevant partners in the whole industry in Hangzhou on July 26th to witness these progresses.



