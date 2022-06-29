Military Battery Market 2022 Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Military Battery Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Military Battery Market is valued at approximately $$ in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Batteries are used by the military to power a wide range of devices, from power tools to military portable equipment. Lithium-ion batteries have proven to be the most reliable power source for portable electronics on the military battle field. The rising usage of lightweight and high-power density batteries in advanced military equipment is driving the military battery sector.

The expanding usage of sophisticated technologies such as air defense systems and electronic warfare systems by defense forces is boosting the demand for lightweight and high-power density military batteries around the world. Key players are making product launches to gain significant market share. For instance, C&L Aerospace inked a distribution deal with Concorde in January 2022 for the distribution of ERJ 135/145 sealed lead-acid (SLA) batteries. Lincad was awarded a contract by Thales Group to provide Squad Net batteries in November 2021. The batteries will power Thale’s leading networking army radios Eagle Picher was awarded an IARPA contract in October 2021 to explore novel battery technology. The contract will cover the development of sulfur-based batteries with high energy density and long life. Defense forces’ increased deployment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and man-portable gadgets, among other things, has spurred demand for lightweight, high power, and long endurance batteries, as these batteries lead to a reduction in overall system size. However, the global Military Battery Market Size could be impacted by charging concerns with rechargeable military batteries. Furthermore, the safety and regulatory difficulties associated with the usage of lead-acid military batteries may be one of the key impediments to the global industry. Advancements in material sciences and battery technology is expected to create growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Military Battery market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is dominating the military battery market. Various military battery manufacturers, including Saft (Total), BAE Systems, and ECOBAT Battery Technologies, have manufacturing facilities in Europe. The existence of the defense manufacturing industry, expanding demand for defense platforms around the world, and continuous upgrade programmes for current defense systems have all contributed to an increase in demand for military batteries in Europe.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bae Systems Plc

Gs Yuasa International Ltd

Saft (Total)

Exide Technologies

Exide Industries

Ultralife Corporation

Arotech Corporation

Bren-Tronics

EaglePicher Technologies

EnerSys

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

Ground

Airborne

Marine

By Type:

Non-rechargeable

Rechargeable

Propulsion

Non-propulsion

By Composition:

Rotary Lithium-based

Lead-acid

Nickel-based

Thermal

Others

By Installation:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Military Battery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

