Standard Logic IC Market 2022 Future Threats Analysis, Demand by Regions and Opportunities with Challenges 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Standard Logic IC Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Standard Logic IC Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Standard Logic ICs are Integrated Circuits (ICs) that pack logic gates for use in other applications. Under universal series like 7400, the brands supply logic ICs for individual logic gates. The market for improving power usage and reaction time through scalability is increasing. The market is driven by key factors such as application-centric demands for semiconductor and circuitry and industry 4.0 driving the deployment of Logic ICs.
For instance, Exynos Auto T5123, Exynos V7, and S2VPS01 are three new Logic solutions launched by Samsung Electronics in November 2021 for the future generation of autos. The S2VPS01 is a power management IC (PMIC) that controls and rectifies electrical power input for in-vehicle entertainment. Over-voltage protection (OVP) and thermal shutdown are among the features included in the IC to safeguard it from extreme thermal conditions (TSD). Furthermore, the application of semiconductors in passenger vehicles is rapidly rising due to new technology that contributes to safety and rides dynamics modification. Automotive logic chips that comply with the AEC-Q100 standard are available from companies like Texas Instruments (TI). The ICs can handle a broad variety of supply voltages, from 5V to 1.2V, to fulfil the needs of any vehicle system, including entertainment, body control modules, automotive lighting, and sophisticated driver assistance systems (ADAS). However, high dependence on foundries for manufacturing impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Standard Logic IC Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market share during the projected years owing to technological advancements in the region. However, APAC is expected to be the fastest region due to demand for the implementation of semiconductors.
Major market players included in this report are:
Microchip Technology Incorporated
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Diodes Incorporated
NXP Semiconductors N.V
STMicroelectronics N.V
Xilinx, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Company Ltd
ROHM Co., Ltd.
ON Semiconductor Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
TTL
CMOS
BiCMOS
By Application:
Communication
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Healthcare
Other Applications
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Standard Logic IC Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
Factors Influencing
The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.
