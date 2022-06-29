Standard Logic IC Market 2022 Future Threats Analysis, Demand by Regions and Opportunities with Challenges 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Standard Logic IC Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Standard Logic IC Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Standard Logic ICs are Integrated Circuits (ICs) that pack logic gates for use in other applications. Under universal series like 7400, the brands supply logic ICs for individual logic gates. The market for improving power usage and reaction time through scalability is increasing. The market is driven by key factors such as application-centric demands for semiconductor and circuitry and industry 4.0 driving the deployment of Logic ICs.

For instance, Exynos Auto T5123, Exynos V7, and S2VPS01 are three new Logic solutions launched by Samsung Electronics in November 2021 for the future generation of autos. The S2VPS01 is a power management IC (PMIC) that controls and rectifies electrical power input for in-vehicle entertainment. Over-voltage protection (OVP) and thermal shutdown are among the features included in the IC to safeguard it from extreme thermal conditions (TSD). Furthermore, the application of semiconductors in passenger vehicles is rapidly rising due to new technology that contributes to safety and rides dynamics modification. Automotive logic chips that comply with the AEC-Q100 standard are available from companies like Texas Instruments (TI). The ICs can handle a broad variety of supply voltages, from 5V to 1.2V, to fulfil the needs of any vehicle system, including entertainment, body control modules, automotive lighting, and sophisticated driver assistance systems (ADAS). However, high dependence on foundries for manufacturing impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Standard Logic IC Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market share during the projected years owing to technological advancements in the region. However, APAC is expected to be the fastest region due to demand for the implementation of semiconductors.

Major market players included in this report are:

Microchip Technology Incorporated

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V

STMicroelectronics N.V

Xilinx, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Company Ltd

ROHM Co., Ltd.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

TTL

CMOS

BiCMOS

By Application:

Communication

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Standard Logic IC Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

