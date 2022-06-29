Low Voltage Cable Market 2022 Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand Forecast 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Low Voltage Cable Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Low Voltage Cable Market is valued at approximately USD 113.45 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Low voltage cable is required for the secondary distribution of electricity at voltages less than 1 kV. Low-voltage accessories are used in the distribution network to support wires. For different types of cable installations, such as overhead and underground installations, several types of accessories are employed.

Fittings and fixtures, cable terminations, cable couplings, cable connectors, spacers, insulators, and guy wires are examples of such accessories. The rising industrialization and urbanization, increasing generation of renewable energy have led to the adoption of Low Voltage Cable across the forecast period. For Instance: as per Statista in 2021, Electrical wires, cables, and conductors with insulating layers for voltages up to 1000 volts are expected to generate roughly 416.65 million US dollars in revenue in Brazil by 2025. As per the International Energy Agency 2021, Renewable electricity output is expected to grow by more than 8% in 2021, reaching 8 300 TWh. Solar PV and wind are expected to account for two-thirds of this growth. In 2021, China alone is expected to account for about half of the global increase in renewable electricity, with the United States, the European Union, and India following closely after. Also, with an expansion or improvement of the system by the government, the adoption & demand for Low Voltage Cable is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, transmission and distribution (T&D) projects are experiencing delays, complicated planning and approval may impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Low Voltage Cable market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is both the leading and fastest-growing region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising industrialization and urbanization, increasing generation of renewable energy.

Major market players included in this report are:

Brugg Kabel AG

Cablel Hellenic Cables Group

CBI-electric Group

Encore Wire Corporation

Finolex Cables Ltd

KEI Industries Limited

Polycab Wires Ltd

Prysmian SpA

Riyadh Cables Group of Companies

NKT A/S

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Overhead

Underground

By End-User:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Low Voltage Cable Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

