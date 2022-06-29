Monolithic Microwave IC Market 2022 Industry Growth, Top Players, Segmentation and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Monolithic Microwave IC Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market is valued at approximately USD 8.67 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.9% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

A monolithic microwave integrated circuit or MMIC is a type of incorporated circuit device that operates at microwave frequencies. This device is adopted to efficiently carry out functions like high-frequency switching, microwave mixing, low-noise amplification, and power amplification.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/monolithic-microwave-ic-market-2/QI037

Factors such as the surging demand for MMICs from the smartphone industry, growing adoption of the E frequency band, increasing use of next-generation warfare techniques, and rising spending in the defense sector to upgrade defense inventories are majorly driving the growth of the global market. For instance, as per a Statista report, in 2021, the total number of smartphone subscriptions accounted for around 6,269 million subscriptions around the world and the figure is continuously growing and anticipated to reach nearly 7,690 million subscriptions by the year 2027. Therefore, the rapid proliferation of the smartphone is directly influencing the demand for the monolithic microwave IC, which, in turn, accelerates market growth across the globe. However, the high development costs of MMICs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising evolution of 5G technology and the growing need for wireless communication in the space and defense sector are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Monolithic Microwave IC Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging adoption rate of smartphones and rising shift toward high-speed mobile technologies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing expenditure on infrastructural development, as well as the rising utilization of mobile services such as social media, video, e-commerce, and financial services, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Monolithic Microwave IC Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Analog Devices, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Qorvo, Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

OMMIC

WIN Semiconductors Corp.

United Monolithic Semiconductors (UMS)

ON Semiconductor Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Power Amplifiers

LNA

Attenuators

Switches

Mixers

Voltage-Controlled Oscillators

Frequency Multipliers

Others

By Technology:

Metal-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor

High Electron Mobility Transistor

Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor

Enhancement-Mode Pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor

By Frequency Band:

L Band

S Band

C Band

Others

By End-Use:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Monolithic Microwave IC Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

