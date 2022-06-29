NOR Flash Memory Market Size 2022 Industry Analysis By Future Demand, Top Key Players and Supporting Growth 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the NOR Flash Memory Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global NOR Flash Memory Market is valued at approximately $$ in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Flash memory is a type of non-volatile electronic (solid-state) computer memory that can be erased and rewritten electrically. The logic gates NAND and NOR are used to designate the two primary types of flash memory. The desire for high-speed, low-power, and highly scalable memory devices, as well as the increasing demand for non-volatile memory in wearable and connected devices, are driving the global NOR flash market.

Furthermore, the market is fueled by growing deliveries of embedded NOR flash in automotive, wireless, medical, and industrial applications. Automotive processors and controllers (microcontrollers or CPUs) on board include modern technology such as automatic cruise control, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and internet of things (IoT) connectivity. In addition, NOR flash memories, which are utilised for code storing in controllers and similar operations, are seeing an increase in market demand. As a result of these factors, the NOR flash market is likely to grow over the forecast period as the market for automotive electronics expands. However, the market for NOR flash memories is projected to be limited as high-tech NAND flash, such as 3D NAND flash, is developed and adopted. However, the demand for NOR flash memory is predicted to develop significantly throughout the forecast period due to the accelerated pace of technological revolutions in many industrial sectors. For instance, Winbond Electronics announced in August 2019 that their SpiStack dual-die NOR+NAND code storage solution has been integrated into NXP’s FRWY-LS1012A board for use with the Layerscape LS1012A communications processor. Similarly,

Cypress Semiconductor announced its new Semper NOR flash memory family in June 2018, with an emphasis on safety and reliability for automotive and industrial applications.

The key regions considered for the global NOR Flash Memory market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to rapidly developing semiconductor production in the region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market in the future years. Whereas, increasing need from IT organisations for making computer systems more safe and efficient is projected to stimulate creative applications of NOR flash storage in North America. The tendency is expected to promote NOR flash market expansion in North America throughout the forecast year.

Major market players included in this report are:

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc.

Macronix International Co., Ltd.

Winbond

Toshiba Corp.

Intel Corporation

SAMSUNG

Seagate Technology LLC

SK HYNIX INC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Serial NOR Flash

Parallel NOR Flash

By Industry Vertical:

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global NOR Flash Memory Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

