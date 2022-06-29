E-Passport Market Regional Developments, SWOT Analysis, Growth Status, Trends, Business Prospects, and Forecast 2021-2027

E-passport also known as electronic passports. Increase in need to strengthen security features of passports to reduce the rise in threat of identify frauds is primarily drive the global e-passport market. E-passports are also called as biometric passports have an additional layer of security not found in regular passports. These passports are equipped with electronic devices or contactless integrated circuits like RFID chips. RFID chip contains biometric data.



Market Drivers



Increase in advanced verification means to detect identify frauds is considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global e-passport market growth. Also, presence of advanced airport infrastructure facilities will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in number of people travelling in the cross border destinations will propel the market growth. Also, increase in adoption of e-passport by developing nations which are expected to fuel the market growth in near future.

Market Restraints



However, high cost associated with initial deployments and replacements are major challenging factors which are expected to hamper the global e-passport market growth during this analysis period.



Market segmentation



Global E-Passport Market is segmented into technology such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Biometrics. Further, market is segmented into application such as Leisure Travel, and Business Travel.



Also, Global E-Passport Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Gemalto N.V., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Mhlbauer Group, Infineon Technologies AG, HID Global Corporation, Eastcompeace Technology Co., Safran S.A., Eastcompeace Technology Co, and 4G Identity Solutions



