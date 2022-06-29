Sutton Tools hones precision delivery with Infor M3 CloudSuite

Infor M3 CloudSuite for manufacturing helps Australian business icon drill into business blind spots for innovative, Industry 4.0 solutions and significant savings

Sutton Tools uses Infor M3 CloudSuite for manufacturing in its warehouse and manufacturing operations.

Improve business IT uptime

Reduce the effort required to upgrade an on-premise system

Take advantage of modern, continually upgraded cloud service features

Centralise its growing number of operational sites and existing third-party cloud-based services

Make it easier to integrate with third-party applications

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 29 June 2022 - Infor , the industry cloud company, today announced that Sutton Tools has deployed Infor M3 CloudSuite for manufacturing to achieve a timely and accurate understanding of its business to drive product and company expansion both domestically and abroad. Sutton Tools has also implemented the Infor OS cloud operating platform, including Infor Intelligent Open Network (ION) and Mongoose, to fine-tune internal processes and reduce total cost of ownership.In 2001, Sutton Tools had a single distribution hub and one manufacturing centre but in the past decade has opened new facilities in New Zealand and The Netherlands as its first European base. After more than two decades, the successful migration to the cloud from a Movex/Infor M3 on-premise environment has saved Sutton Tools hundreds of thousands of dollars on new computing systems, and improved system integration and supply chain visibility across three manufacturing sites and three distribution centres - under the guidance of Infor global partner, Fortude.According to Sutton Tools, the aim of the upgrade was to:A family business founded more than 100 years ago, Sutton Tools has expanded its portfolio from manufacturing threads and gauges to cutting tools and power tool accessories for specialised industrial applications such as aerospace and automotive. As a progressive business with 380 employees and $100 million-plus in revenue, Sutton Tools is consistently seeking ways to improve how it sells and delivers its tool products: in France, a vending machine in an aerospace firm instantly alerts Sutton Tools to a sale, with invoices generated automatically."The primary benefits of the upgrade have been improvements in excellent business uptime reliability, the most pleasing aspect of the project. The savings (of $100,000s) have been significant," said Peter Sutton, managing director at Sutton Tools. "One of the most important contributions to our success is our ongoing reinvestment into the business – through research and development, our manufacturing processes, and the underlying technology stack."According to Sutton, the project "well surpassed our expectations. The efficiencies alone and to also be able to leverage Infor Mongoose and Infor ION across the business, allowed us to re-focus on the actual software than the hardware.""The readiness assessment was an invaluable part of the process. It highlighted functionality we would gain with the project, but more importantly identified areas for some quick wins."Employees adapted very quickly ... I can be anywhere in the world and I'm up and running with full oversight of the company operations. During Covid, the ease of (remote) access has been invaluable," he said.The transition to the cloud has delivered company-wide benefits beyond cost savings. Automatic upgrades to the platform had reduced stress on the company's IT team, who could focus on business and productivity-improving tasks. Infor M3 CloudSuite for manufacturing provided easier access for employees and additional oversight for management.Infor M3 CloudSuite for manufacturing has a proven, global track record for helping customers uncover a single source of truth in their operations, drive customer success and maintain reliable business uptime 24/7, all year round."Sutton Tools is an iconic Australian success story, and Infor is proud to be entrusted yet again to help steer the company to greater heights," said Jarrod Kinchington, vice president & managing director at Infor Australia/New Zealand. "With Infor, Sutton Tools have found the best enterprise-grade cloud solution that's purpose-built for its state-of-the-art production processes to consistently deliver supply chain excellence and drive business success into the future."

About Sutton Tools

Founded in 1917, Sutton Tools began as a family enterprise, manufacturing threads and gauges, and over time has expanded its expertise into a broader portfolio of cutting tools. Today, Sutton Tools remains an Australian family business that is renowned for its high-quality power tool accessories and cutting tools for the hardware market and a wide range of specialised industrial applications. Visit suttontools.com.





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time-to-value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers, and we are continually innovating to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. Over 60,000+ organisations in more than 179 countries rely on Infor's 17,500 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees and partners. Visit www.infor.com.



