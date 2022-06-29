Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan foreign ministry asserts sovereignty over Taiping Island

MOFA responds to Philippines protest of military drills near Taiping Island

  358
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/29 12:13
Taiping Island. 

Taiping Island.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (June 29) affirmed that Taiping Island belongs to Taiwan.

Responding to the Philippine foreign ministry’s protest of Taiwan's ongoing live-fire military drills around Taiping Island, MOFA Deputy Spokesperson Tsui Ching-lin (崔靜麟) said that Taiwan has the right to conduct routine drills on Taiping Island and surrounding waters, CNA reported. In order to ensure the safety of fishing boats operating in adjacent waters, Taiwan will notify relevant regional countries in advance before each exercise, he said.

Tsui reiterated the "Four Principles" and "Five Actions" proposed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in 2016. Taiwan upholds the basic principle of "putting aside disputes and pursuing joint development" and is willing to participate in the relevant consultation mechanisms in the South China Sea on the basis of equal consultation, he said.

The spokesperson added that Taiwan is willing to work with relevant countries to maintain and promote peace and stability in the South China Sea.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday (June 28) that the nation strongly opposes Taiwan's live-fire drills near Taiping Island. It asserted that the island is a part of the Kalayaan Island Group, which is a sovereign part of the Philippines, per CNA.

Such illegal activities will raise tensions and complicate the situation in the South China Sea, it added. In its statement, the Philippine Foreign Ministry referred to Taiwan as "Taiwan (China).”
Taiwan
Taiping Island
Philippines
MOFA
South China Sea

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan minister slams Chinese economic threats during US visit
Taiwan minister slams Chinese economic threats during US visit
2022/06/28 17:38
Presidential Office rejects claims National Security Council overstepped powers
Presidential Office rejects claims National Security Council overstepped powers
2022/06/28 16:00
Coast Guard Anping-class vessel to join Taiwan's annual wargames
Coast Guard Anping-class vessel to join Taiwan's annual wargames
2022/06/28 15:00
Taiwan reports 44,379 local COVID cases, 103 deaths
Taiwan reports 44,379 local COVID cases, 103 deaths
2022/06/28 14:18
Taiwan to produce torpedo tubes for domestic submarine program
Taiwan to produce torpedo tubes for domestic submarine program
2022/06/28 14:14