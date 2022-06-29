Lawyer blasts Taiwan opposition party for going too far to please China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) has gone too far in pleasing China, Huang Di-ying (黃帝穎), chairman and lawyer of Taiwan Forever Association (TFA), said on Tuesday (June 28), blasting the party for basically agreeing with Beijing's recent claims that the Taiwan Strait is part of Chinese waters.

KMT International Affairs head Alexander Huang (黃介正) said on Tuesday that Beijing has certain rights to lay claim over abutting areas and economic waterways that extend beyond its territorial waters. As for the term “international waterway," used by the U.S., it is completely untenable in the international law of the sea, he claimed.

This issue has nothing to do with pleasing China, but rather a matter of legal interpretation, Huang said.

Huang Di-ying pointed out on Facebook that China's unilateral claim that the Taiwan Strait is “internal waters” is not acceptable to the democratic world. The U.S. State Department has declared that the Taiwan Strait is an international waterway, and the U.S. military has pledged it will continue to navigate across it, he said.

He said at this critical juncture in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, the KMT's statement against America’s statement on international waters is equivalent to siding with China, betraying its democratic allies, and disregarding Taiwan's security.

"China violated the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and the KMT is blindly cozying up to Beijing," Huang Di-ying said. The Taiwan Strait has always been considered international waters for the United States and Japan and other neighboring countries to navigate freely, he said.

Additionally, Huang Di-ying said KMT Chairman Eric Chu's (朱立倫) recent visit to the U.S. was to rebuild relations with Washington, but the China-pleasing core of the party remains intact.