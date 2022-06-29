Grandfather, grandson killed in New Taipei apartment fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire that broke out in an apartment building in New Taipei City early on Wednesday morning (June 29) killed a grandfather and his grandson, while the child's mother was seriously injured.

New Taipei City police received a report at 12:13 a.m. that heavy smoke was billowing from the second floor of a three-story apartment building at Lane 172, Datong South Road in the city's Sanchong District, reported CNA. Firefighters brought the fire under control within 10 minutes and fully extinguished it by 12:29 a.m.

When firefighters first arrived at the scene, they said the living room on the second-floor was ablaze. A woman who had been on the first floor when the fire broke out was able to escape and told firefighters that her 57-year-old husband, 27-year-old daughter, and 6-year-old grandson were upstairs.



(New Taipei City Fire Department photo)

Firefighters were immediately dispatched to search for the woman's three family members. During their search, they followed a flight of stairs to the third floor, where they found the grandfather, his daughter, and his grandson lying on the rear balcony.

None of the three had vital signs and were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment. The daughter was taken to New Taipei City Hospital Sanchong Branch, where doctors were able to restore her pulse before transferring her to Taipei Veterans General Hospital.

The boy was sent to Mackay Memorial Hospital in Taipei and the grandfather was sent to Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital. However, doctors were unable to resuscitate either patient, and the two were declared dead that morning.



(CNA photo)

The daughter is currently undergoing observation in an intensive care unit. The grandmother was not injured because she slept alone on the first floor.

New Taipei Deputy Mayor Liu Ho-jan (劉和然) arrived at the scene of the fire to assess the situation and then went to the hospital to give his condolences to family members. The blaze covered an area of 15 square meters and its cause is currently under investigation.



(New Taipei City Fire Department photo)