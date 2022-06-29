Singapore Island Cruise Launches National Day 2022 Promotion

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 June 2022 - Singapore Island Cruise is pleased to announce that they will be launching a special promotion in commemoration of National Day this year. The promotion will run from 1st July 2022 all the way to 31st August 2022.



To celebrate the country's 57th birthday, Singapore Island Cruise is running a National Day promotion this year, offering a 20% discount off all ferry tickets to the Southern Islands. To enjoy this special promotion, customers can purchase tickets directly from Singapore Island Cruise's website and enter the exclusive promo code "SG20". Ferry tickets purchased from other platforms are not eligible for the discount.



With a fleet of 14 air-conditioned vessels, the company prides itself in delivering the most reliable and efficient services for anyone looking for a chartered ferry in Singapore. Besides scheduled ferry trips, one may also hire a private ferry for charter to and from the Southern Islands. This service allows individuals the freedom to decide on their itinerary, arrival, and departure times.



As the country's first, original and longest-serving ferry operator from Marina South Pier, Singapore Island Cruise has been providing scheduled ferry transport services to Kusu Island and St. John's Island daily since its establishment in 2007. For those looking for a ferry to Lazarus Island, board a ferry to St. John's Island and cross over the causeway to Lazarus Island.



With the launch of their new National Day 2022 promotion, Singapore Island Cruise strives to continue to provide the most memorable experiences for all their passengers with their professional ferry services.



For more information or to book your tickets, please visit https://islandcruise.com.sg/.



