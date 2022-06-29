CSG Customer Engagement Solutions Earn Top Marks from Multiple Leading Analyst Firms

Positioned as a leader by industry analyst firms, demonstrates depth, innovation and expertise of end-to-end platform

A Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2022: the Forrester report states: "CSG acquired Kitewheel - a regular leader in the journey orchestration space – to bring together journey analytics and orchestration..." Forrester recognized CSG with a top score in the current offering category and gave top scores in the journey discovery, and journey automation and orchestration criteria. The report states CSG's current offering strengths include "connecting the data, analyzing journey behavior, including a visualization of which steps have the biggest impact on the overall journey; and analyzing business impact."

A Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Communication Management (CCM), 2022 CSG's customer engagement channels help "organizations enhance customer engagement, reduce churn, reduce operating expenses, easily launch new digital services and enter new markets efficiently."

A Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Customer Data Platform (CDP), 2022 Quadrant Knowledge Solutions notes, "CSG's CDP platform provides comprehensive capabilities, including data collection and ingestion, profile unification, segmentation, analytics, as well as BI and activation." the comprehensive CDP capabilities help organizations have a data-driven approach to provide compelling and engaging customer experiences."

A Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2022 The report states that CSG benefits from Kitewheel's "expertise in customer journey design and analytics, business rules logic, and communications cadence. Integrating Kitewheel with CSG's stronger CDP and analytics tools will be critical to drive more real-time model execution..."



DENVER, US- News Direct - 29 June 2022 -In today's world of instant gratification, second chances to impress consumers are hard to come by, making it critical to get every interaction right the first time. Global brands are clamoring for intelligent automation that delivers personalized, relevant and interactive experiences in real-time across the entire customer lifecycle. CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) is answering this call. With a best-in-class, end-to-end suite of solutions and an integrated omnichannel approach, CSG continues to garner the recognition of industry-leading analysts at Forrester and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.In recent months, CSG has been recognized as a:"Global brands trust CSG to help them win with their customers because we've demonstrated time and again that we not only understand their business but deliver results," said Eric Carrasquilla, senior vice president, digital engagement solutions, CSG. "Our SaaS platform, CSG Xponent ™, breaks down data silos to create a true and complete view of the customer. This holistic picture allows companies to deliver personalized, predictive and proactive communications that drive better business outcomes, quicker time to value and lower risk. This is our 40-year plus pedigree and why industry analysts consistently rank CSG among the top CX solution providers across the entire customer lifecycle."CSG Xponent leverages existing data, technology and communication channels to create extraordinary experiences using a unified, cloud-powered engagement platform. Xponent combines a robust customer data platform , industry-leading customer journey orchestration and analytics , and proven omnichannel communications all in one solution or via components of this portfolio. With Xponent, brands can extract meaningful insights from their data to personalize experiences in real-time and at scale across a multitude of channels, journeys and lines of business. CSG successfully supports clients with high-impact CX solutions in a multitude of industries, including broadband and communications service providers, financial services, retail, healthcare and more.For more information on CSG's unified customer engagement portfolio, visit https://www.csgi.com/capabilities/customer-engagement/unified-cloud-engagement-hub/ .

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With more than 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real-world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.



