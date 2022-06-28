Germany, Netherlands promise additional howitzers to Ukraine

Germany and the Netherlands will deliver six self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and her Dutch counterpart Kasja Ollongren announced in Madrid.

The two officials made the announcement shortly before a NATO summit in the Spanish capital. Each of the two countries will provide three of the artillery weapons.

"We show our resolve and our commitment to Ukraine, and not to give in to this Russian aggression," Ollongren said.

The first delivery of German heavy weaponry to Ukraine was completed last Tuesday, it included seven self-propelled howitzers.

NATO to boost troop numbers

The NATO summit is focused on Russia's war in Ukraine and generally increased aggression toward NATO members. Leaders are planning to discuss providing more material support to Ukraine.

The alliance is also planning to increase its number of high-alert troops from around 40,000 to 300,000 from next year as a response to the invasion.

Lambrecht said that Germany will provide some 15,000 soldiers, enough for a whole division, as well as around 65 planes and 20 ships.

"Germany is ready to do its share, NATO must be strong and this needs to show in troop numbers as well," Lambrecht told reporters.

ab, js/wd (Reuters, AFP, dpa)