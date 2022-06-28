Turkey ready to back Sweden, Finland NATO bids

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on Tuesday announced that Turkey has agreed to support Finland and Sweden joining the NATO military alliance after weeks of angering partners by insisting it would veto the Scandinavian countries' accession.

The announcement came after a meeting at the NATO summit in Madrid Tuesday between Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The meeting was brokered by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The accord was sealed with a signing ceremony. Niinisto said the text,"underscores the commitment" of all three countries, "to extend their full support against threats to each other's security."

Turkey, too, issued a statement, saying it "got what it wanted," and that it had, "made significant gains in the fight against terrorist organizations." Turkey had previously accused the Scandinavian countries of harboring terrorists and demanded the extradition of individuals Turkey has labeled terrorists.

NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg said the memorandum signed by the three parties, "addresses Turkey's concerns, including arms exports and the fight against terrorism."

More to follow...

js,kb/wd (Reuters, AP)