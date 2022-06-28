Netherlands: Two arrested in brazen robbery at world's premier art fair TEFAF

Police in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht on Tuesday arrested two men and continue to hunt for at least two more after a brazen midday jewelry heist at the prestigious TEFAF art fair.

In a video of the crime circulating online, one can see four relatively well-dressed men carrying out the attack. As one man violently smashes a glass display case with a sledge hammer, his accomplices stand guard, one with another sledge hammer, one with a pistol and one with what appears to be a compact submachine gun.

As one visitor threatens to throw a large vase full of flowers, the man with the machine gun swings around to confront him before all four men then run off, but not before the individual smashing the vitrine reaches inside to snatch some of its contents.

Police say the target of the heist was a London jeweler and confirmed that objects were stolen but did not provide further information, saying they will do so at a later time.

Two Belgians arrested, manhunt for accomplices continues

Authorities say two Belgian men, ages 22 and 26, were apprehended in a car with Belgian plates en route to the Dutch-Belgian border. Police helicopters and search dogs were deployed and a section of freeway and a nearby tunnel were also closed down during the manhunt.

Police and organizers say no one was injured during the event, in fact an elderly man can be seen sitting quietly on a sofa just inches away from the incident as it unfolded. Nevertheless, the entire building was evacuated shortly after the event as a police forensics team scoured the MECC trade fair location for evidence. The fair later reopened.

Police are reviewing CCTV video and interviewing witnesses. Furthermore, authorities have asked anyone who may have information such as relevant camera images to contact the Limburg state police or the Dutch national police.

Europe's largest art and antiquities fair

The TEFAF is Europe's largest art and antiquities fair and annually attracts tens of thousands of visitors keen to see and purchase museum-quality items such as paintings, rare books, furniture and jewelry. Normally held in March, the fair has been postponed since 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This year's installment, which runs from June 25-30, features 242 dealers from 20 countries.

The fair is no stranger to robbery. In 2010, the stand of London jeweler Hancock's was hit in an attack in which thieves made off with a pink sapphire and diamond ring, and a diamond pendant. The combined value of the pieces was estimated at €860,000 ($1.16 million).

