India opt to bat first against Ireland in 2nd T20

MALAHIDE, Ireland (AP) — India won the toss and chose to bat first against Ireland in the second and last Twenty20 on Tuesday.

India's second string won the rain-affected first match on Sunday.

Ireland kept the same side which lost by seven wickets.

India changed three players, replacing man of the match Yuzvendra Chahal with legspinner Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan with medium-pacer Harshal Patel, and an injured Ruturaj Gaikwad with opening batsman Sanju Samson.

Lineups:

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert.

India: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.

