National League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/28 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 47 27 .635 _
Atlanta 42 32 .568 5
Philadelphia 39 35 .527 8
Miami 33 39 .458 13
Washington 28 48 .368 20
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _
St. Louis 42 34 .553 ½
Pittsburgh 29 44 .397 12
Chicago 28 45 .384 13
Cincinnati 25 47 .347 15½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 45 27 .625 _
San Diego 45 30 .600
San Francisco 39 33 .542 6
Arizona 33 41 .446 13
Colorado 32 42 .432 14

Monday's Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 9, Miami 0

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Washington (Espino 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-7), 3:40 p.m.

Detroit (García 2-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-6), 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 8-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 7-3) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-3), 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 3-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-6) at Colorado (Márquez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.