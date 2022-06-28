All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|27
|.635
|_
|Atlanta
|42
|32
|.568
|5
|Philadelphia
|39
|35
|.527
|8
|Miami
|33
|39
|.458
|13
|Washington
|28
|48
|.368
|20
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|42
|33
|.560
|_
|St. Louis
|42
|34
|.553
|½
|Pittsburgh
|29
|44
|.397
|12
|Chicago
|28
|45
|.384
|13
|Cincinnati
|25
|47
|.347
|15½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|45
|27
|.625
|_
|San Diego
|45
|30
|.600
|1½
|San Francisco
|39
|33
|.542
|6
|Arizona
|33
|41
|.446
|13
|Colorado
|32
|42
|.432
|14
___
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 9, Miami 0
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Washington (Espino 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 1-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 3-7), 3:40 p.m.
Detroit (García 2-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-6), 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 8-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 7-3) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-3), 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 3-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-5), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-6) at Colorado (Márquez 4-5), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.