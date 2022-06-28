Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/28 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 54 20 .730 _
Boston 42 32 .568 12
Toronto 41 32 .562 12½
Tampa Bay 40 32 .556 13
Baltimore 35 40 .467 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 42 33 .560 _
Cleveland 36 33 .522 3
Chicago 34 38 .472
Detroit 28 44 .389 12½
Kansas City 26 46 .361 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 45 27 .625 _
Texas 35 37 .486 10
Los Angeles 36 40 .474 11
Seattle 34 41 .453 12½
Oakland 25 50 .333 21½

___

Monday's Games

Minnesota 11, Cleveland 1

Toronto 7, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 9, Oakland 5

Texas 10, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-5) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (García 2-2) at San Francisco (Wood 5-6), 3:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 0-0) at Seattle (Flexen 3-8), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-5) at Toronto (Manoah 9-2), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-4), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.