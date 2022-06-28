All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Memphis 11 3 2 35 32 14 Louisville 10 3 3 33 32 13 Tampa Bay 8 3 6 30 32 18 Detroit City FC 7 4 5 26 23 17 Birmingham 7 4 4 25 14 12 Pittsburgh 7 6 3 24 24 23 Miami 5 6 6 21 19 18 Indy 6 6 3 21 22 25 Tulsa 5 9 3 18 21 32 Loudoun 4 10 2 14 16 30 Hartford 3 9 3 12 15 23 Atlanta 2 3 12 1 10 16 39 Charleston 2 10 3 9 15 30 New York Red Bulls II 1 12 3 6 9 30

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA San Antonio 11 3 1 34 24 13 Colorado Springs 11 3 0 33 31 17 San Diego 8 4 4 28 36 25 Sacramento 8 3 4 28 19 12 El Paso 8 6 4 28 36 22 New Mexico 7 3 4 25 23 12 Las Vegas 7 6 4 25 23 23 Oakland 5 5 9 24 29 27 LA Galaxy II 7 8 3 24 26 33 Rio Grande Valley 7 8 1 22 23 24 Phoenix 7 9 0 21 26 34 Orange County 4 7 5 17 24 27 MONTEREY BAY FC 4 11 0 12 20 37

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, June 22

Memphis 2, Tulsa 0

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico ppd.

Friday, June 24

San Antonio 1, Colorado 0

Las Vegas 3, Phoenix 2

Saturday, June 25

Louisville 2, Hartford 0

Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 2

LA Galaxy II 3, Miami 1

Orange County 3, Loudoun 1

Tulsa 2, Charleston 1

Memphis 2, Detroit City FC 0

Birmingham 2, New Mexico 0

El Paso 5, New York Red Bulls II 0

Sacramento 2, Monterey Bay FC 1

Oakland 3, Atlanta 1

San Diego 5, Indy 0

Tuesday, June 28

Colorado at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

Atlanta at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

El Paso at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Orange County at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday, July 1

Pittsburgh at New York Red Bulls II, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Oakland at LA Galaxy II, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Miami at Indy, 7:30 p.m.

El Paso at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Charleston at San Antonio, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Monterey Bay FC, 10 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Orange County at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Tulsa at Loudoun, 7:30 p.m.

Monday, July 4

San Diego at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 5

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 6

Indy at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at Detroit City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

Tampa Bay at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Detroit City FC at Indy, 7 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Charleston, 8 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Tulsa, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Colorado at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC at Orange County, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Oakland at Sacramento, 11 p.m.