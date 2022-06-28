Tropical disturbance in South China Sea could form a typhoon on Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical disturbance in the South China Sea could soon form into this year’s third typhoon on Thursday (June 30), according to a Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast.

Bureau forecaster Huang En-hong (黃恩鴻) said that the disturbance located over the South China Sea could strengthen into a tropical depression on Wednesday (June 29), and then be upgraded into the third typhoon of this year, Typhoon Chaba (颱風芙蓉), on Thursday, CNA reported. The typhoon could move in the direction of north-northwest towards Hong Kong and is projected to have no direct impact on Taiwan, Huang added.

In addition, the tropical system in the sea east of the Philippines is currently just a cloud cluster, Huang said, adding that it could strengthen from Friday (July 1) and is expected to head north towards Japan, per CNA.

Humidity will increase on Wednesday and Thursday, and the windward eastern half of the island and the Hengchun Peninsula will have short local rains or thunderstorms.

Huang went on to say that partly clear and hot weather will dominate most areas in Taiwan on Wednesday, with short-duration intense rainfall in the central and southern areas and mountainous areas across the country. On Thursday, heavier rains are expected in mountainous areas across the country, according to the meteorologist.

From Friday to Sunday, Taiwan will be affected by the tropical depression with increased humidity. Short local showers or thunderstorms are expected in the east and south, with afternoon showers for the rest of the country, Huang said. The south and the Hengchun Peninsula are likely to receive heavier rainfall, he added.