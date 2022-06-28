Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwan's Daxi-Daxi Folk Festival returns after COVID hiatus

Festival will take place in-person for first time since summer of 2020

By Agencies, Taiwan News
2022/06/28 20:47
Daxi-Daxi Folk Festival is a lively and colorful event. (Taoyuan City Government photo)

Daxi-Daxi Folk Festival is a lively and colorful event. (Taoyuan City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Last year, the popular Daxi-Daxi Folk Festival (大溪大禧) canceled in-person celebrations in favor of an online event, but it’s back Saturday (July 2) bigger than ever.

Daxi-Daxi is a pre-festival for Lord Guan’s birthday, which falls on July 22 this year (the 24th day of the 6th month on the lunar calendar). The theme of the festival is “righteousness” and the special guest at the festival will be the Hsinchu City God and his generals.

Daxi-Daxi started in 2018 as an event that blends pop culture and tradition to breathe new life into the time-honored celebrations for Lord Guan. Daxi-Daxi aims to encourage young people to participate and learn about traditional customs.

This year Daxi-Daxi collaborated with Lotus Wang to create a new song for the festival called “紅紅OnOn.” The accompanying dance takes its inspiration from the traditional dance steps of Lord Guan’s generals.

According to the schedule on the Daxi-Daxi website, this Saturday (July 2) visitors can expect a god parade, an evening dance party with the gods, an open market with local vendors, a special exhibition at Wude Hall, and opportunities to learn about the history of Daxi from storytellers.

Daxi-Daxi ends July 22, when the traditional celebrations carried out by Daxi Puji temple begin.

Taiwan's Daxi-Daxi Folk Festival returns after COVID hiatus

Taiwan's Daxi-Daxi Folk Festival returns after COVID hiatus
(Taoyuan City Government photos)

Taiwan's Daxi-Daxi Folk Festival returns after COVID hiatus
(Facebook, Daxidaxi photo)
Daxi-Daxi
festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Paul Huang and NSO's intoxicating recital rocks TSMC art festival
Paul Huang and NSO's intoxicating recital rocks TSMC art festival
2022/06/25 13:02
Canada Day extravaganza happening in Taipei on Saturday
Canada Day extravaganza happening in Taipei on Saturday
2022/06/24 10:25
Anonymous firms order 500 tons of Taiwan groupers
Anonymous firms order 500 tons of Taiwan groupers
2022/06/22 10:23
5,000 attend Philippine Independence Day event in New Taipei
5,000 attend Philippine Independence Day event in New Taipei
2022/06/12 16:31
Seven concerts set for 2022 Taiwan Hot Air Balloon Festival
Seven concerts set for 2022 Taiwan Hot Air Balloon Festival
2022/06/07 19:50