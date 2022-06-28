Taiwan's Daxi-Daxi Folk Festival returns after COVID hiatus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Last year, the popular Daxi-Daxi Folk Festival (大溪大禧) canceled in-person celebrations in favor of an online event, but it’s back Saturday (July 2) bigger than ever.

Daxi-Daxi is a pre-festival for Lord Guan’s birthday, which falls on July 22 this year (the 24th day of the 6th month on the lunar calendar). The theme of the festival is “righteousness” and the special guest at the festival will be the Hsinchu City God and his generals.

Daxi-Daxi started in 2018 as an event that blends pop culture and tradition to breathe new life into the time-honored celebrations for Lord Guan. Daxi-Daxi aims to encourage young people to participate and learn about traditional customs.

This year Daxi-Daxi collaborated with Lotus Wang to create a new song for the festival called “紅紅OnOn.” The accompanying dance takes its inspiration from the traditional dance steps of Lord Guan’s generals.

According to the schedule on the Daxi-Daxi website, this Saturday (July 2) visitors can expect a god parade, an evening dance party with the gods, an open market with local vendors, a special exhibition at Wude Hall, and opportunities to learn about the history of Daxi from storytellers.

Daxi-Daxi ends July 22, when the traditional celebrations carried out by Daxi Puji temple begin.



(Taoyuan City Government photos)



(Facebook, Daxidaxi photo)