2 men missing in floods in northwest Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — Two people were missing after heavy rains and floods hit northwestern Turkey.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Tuesday that one of the missing men is a digger operator who was swept away by floods in Duzce province and the other a resident in a village in Kastamonu province.

Heavy rains affecting six provinces, caused rivers to overflow and bridges to collapse Monday. Authorities evacuated stranded locals and said a potentially deadly disaster was averted because residents followed meteorological warnings.

Floods in three northwestern Turkish provinces last August killed 82 people.