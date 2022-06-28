Taiwan minister slams Chinese economic threats during US visit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If China steps up its economic threats against Taiwan, the price it will pay will be significant, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) told think tank forums in the United States.

Kung has been leading a 41-member NextGen Telecom Delegation on a trip to the United States, including meetings with tech giants such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon and speaking at key academic institutions.

Responding to questions about the impact of Chinese bullying, he said that whoever possessed crucial technology had the largest influence over supply chains, so any threats against Taiwan would come with a high price, CNA reported Tuesday (June 28).

Kung named the example of semiconductors, one of the few domains where China was dependent on Taiwan, and not the other way round. If Taiwan chose not to supply China with the computer chips, it would nevertheless find many other customers willing to buy them, so Beijing would face negative consequences, the minister said.

Kung also explained to his U.S. audiences how Taiwan had reduced its overall reliance on the Chinese market, while going for environmentally friendly production methods. He added there was an emphasis on wind energy, low carbon emissions, and a nuclear-free homeland from 2025.