Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan minister slams Chinese economic threats during US visit

NDC's Kung Ming-hsin says China will pay heavy price if it steps up economic threats against Taiwan

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/28 17:38
Archived photo of NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin. 

Archived photo of NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If China steps up its economic threats against Taiwan, the price it will pay will be significant, National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) told think tank forums in the United States.

Kung has been leading a 41-member NextGen Telecom Delegation on a trip to the United States, including meetings with tech giants such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon and speaking at key academic institutions.

Responding to questions about the impact of Chinese bullying, he said that whoever possessed crucial technology had the largest influence over supply chains, so any threats against Taiwan would come with a high price, CNA reported Tuesday (June 28).

Kung named the example of semiconductors, one of the few domains where China was dependent on Taiwan, and not the other way round. If Taiwan chose not to supply China with the computer chips, it would nevertheless find many other customers willing to buy them, so Beijing would face negative consequences, the minister said.

Kung also explained to his U.S. audiences how Taiwan had reduced its overall reliance on the Chinese market, while going for environmentally friendly production methods. He added there was an emphasis on wind energy, low carbon emissions, and a nuclear-free homeland from 2025.
Chinese bullying
semiconductors
supply chains
National Development Council
NDC
Kung Ming-hsin
think tank
Taiwan-U.S. relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan delegation seeks closer technology cooperation with US
Taiwan delegation seeks closer technology cooperation with US
2022/06/25 16:33
Chinese attack against Taiwan would cause global economic chaos
Chinese attack against Taiwan would cause global economic chaos
2022/06/24 20:48
World Cup host Qatar changes Taiwan name again
World Cup host Qatar changes Taiwan name again
2022/06/21 16:46
“Talk show” presents humorous take on defense ministry think tank
“Talk show” presents humorous take on defense ministry think tank
2022/06/18 17:35
Taiwan to discuss 5G with Microsoft, Google, Amazon
Taiwan to discuss 5G with Microsoft, Google, Amazon
2022/06/17 16:14