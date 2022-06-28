Alexa
Video shows mud volcano erupt under southern Taiwan temple

Wandan's famous mud volcano erupts for 2nd time in less than 3 months

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/28 19:15
Mud seen erupting from back of temple. 

Mud seen erupting from back of temple.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Videos surfaced on Tuesday morning (June 28) showing two mud volcanoes erupting in Pingtung County's Wandan Township, including one which emerged from under a local temple.

On April 8 of this year, the mud volcanoes erupted in Wannei Village for a total of 12 hours. At 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, the volcanoes erupted again, with one bursting in a rice paddy and the other gurgling out from under the corner of Huang Yuan Sheng Tien (皇源聖殿), reported EBC News.

(Facebook, Chen Yu-i photo)

At 8:57 a.m. that morning, Wannei Village chief Chen Yu-i (陳玉意) uploaded videos showing the eruptions in both the field and under the outer wall of the temple. In the post, Chen wrote, "It came back, just finished dealing with it. Wandan Wannei Village Mud Volcano."

Because the volcano belched out from under the back door of the temple, its entire floor was soon flooded with a thick layer of mud. The drainage ditch outside the temple could also be seen filled with mud.

(Facebook, Chen Yu-i photo)

In photos of the incident, Chen and other villagers can be seen wearing rain boots, which were quickly covered in the dark gray goo. At least one elder villager could actually be seen smearing the mud on his face.

At the temple, mud was seen bursting about the height of an average adult. According to local villagers, the volcanoes erupt on an irregular basis once or twice a year.

(CNA photo)

Mud volcanoes gurgle out a combination of water, gases, and mud.

(Facebook, Chen Yu-i photo)

(Facebook, Chen Yu-i photo)
