Taiwan’s Sun Moon Lake swimming event to take place Sept. 4

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Sun Moon Lake International Swimming Carnival will take place on September 4, and online registration for participation in the event is from July 1 until July 15, the Nantou County Government announced.

The county government issued a press release on Monday (June 27) to announce that the cross-lake swimming event, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held on September 4, with a limit of 20,000 participants, CNA reported.

The county government also announced that applicants aged 8 to 11 will be required to show proof of having taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while a booster shot is required for applicants older than 11 years of age.

In addition, all participants will also be required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test result within 48 hours prior to the start of the event, per CNA.

Nantou Deputy Commissioner Chen Cheng-sheng (陳正昇) said that foreigners that do not reside or work in Taiwan are barred from entering, and all participants have to wear masks when not in the pool, Chen said.

For registration, visit this event's official website. Registration typically reaches capacity within a week after opening day.



(YouTube, Puli Four-season Swimming Association video)