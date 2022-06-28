Alexa
Presidential Office rejects claims National Security Council overstepped powers

Spokesperson Xavier Chang calls out China Times reports for spreading fake news

By Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/28 16:00
Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang. 

Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) on Tuesday (June 28) shut down two reports by China Times that the National Security Council had overstepped its powers.

Chang emphasized that the president is the commander-in-chief of the three branches of Taiwan’s armed forces, and the National Security Council assists the president in handling various national security affairs in accordance with the authorization and instructions of the president, Liberty Times reported. President Tsai has always respected the professionalism of the military and supported both officers and soldiers alike.

The spokesperson pointed out that the Presidential Office and the Ministry of National Defense have also publicly stated many times that the National Security Council and the Ministry of National Defense are a team that works together to enhance national defense capabilities and safeguard national security. At this time of complex changes in international politics and the economy, the morale of the military is particularly important, he said.

The Presidential Office condemned the reports, calling on Taiwan’s media to fact-check and reminding the public not to spread falsehoods.
