Ovalbumin Powder Market 2022 Insights on Covering Sales Outlook, Demand Forecast and Key Trends 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Ovalbumin Powder Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Ovalbumin Powder Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.
The Ovalbumin Powder can be defined as a major egg white protein that consists of around 75% protein. It is extensively used as a health and nutrition food additive. ovalbumin powder is also used in the food industry due to its high heat tolerance and is stable while food processing. It also prevents the breakdown of proteins.
The rising demand for dietary supplements and increasing number of health conscious individuals as well as recent product launches. are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – In 2020, the global market for vitamins, minerals and supplements was estimated at USD 58.79 billion, and this amount is projected to grow to USD 81 billion by end of 2025. Furthermore, as per Statista – in 2019, the global per capita health spending was valued at USD 1,129, and this spending is set to grow to USD 1,515 by end of 2025. Moreover, in March 2020, US based Z Natural Foods launched their first Whole Egg powder in United States. Also, growing demand for food additives and ingredients and rising bakery and confectionery industry are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, wide availability of egg protein substitutes and rising inclination towards veganism impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Ovalbumin Powder Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for protein supplements and rising health consciousness among individuals. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising incidences of several lifestyle diseases such as obesity, heart attack, and hypertension among others as well as increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Ovalbumin Powder Market across the Asia Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
Bioseutica
Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
Dalian Hanovo Foods Co., Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Neova Technologies Inc.
Merck & Co. Inc.
Modernist Pantry, LLC.
Huzhou Zhenlu Biological Products Co., Ltd.
Research Products International Corporation
Kewpie Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Form:
Powder
Tablet
By End User:
Food and Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Pharmaceutical
Biotechnology
Others (Research Institutes)
By Distribution Channel:
B2B
B2C
Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Stores
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020
Base year – 2021
Forecast period – 2022 to 2028
Target Audience of the Global Ovalbumin Powder Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
