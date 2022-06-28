Productivity Management Software Market 2022 Industry Chain Information and Emerging Market Regions 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Productivity Management Software Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Productivity Management Software Market is valued approximately USD 47.33 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.8 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The productivity management software solutions differ depending on factors such as staff strength, organizational structure, and the departments in which they are used. Software suppliers are putting a lot of effort into keeping up with new technology trends and improving their software designs to meet the needs of their customers.

The growing use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and machine learning, as well as digital transformation initiatives that have resulted in improved IT systems to meet customers’ diverse requirements, the need to encourage team collaboration and increase workforce utilisation, and the growing use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and machine learning are expected to drive the growth of the market. Several firms are investing in research and development in order to produce productivity management software solutions that are simple to implement and comprehend, as well as boost workplace productivity. For example, on March 1st , 2021, Google LLC (U.S.) introduced Workspace Frontline, a new edition of its Google Workspace productivity suite tailored specifically for frontline personnel and included a set of time management tools. Furthermore, businesses are increasingly turning to cloud-based technology. Cloud-based management tools are increasingly being used by enterprises to store their applications and data. Project planning, collaboration, monitoring, and completion are all made easier using cloud-based productivity management tools. Project managers complete work using a network of tools accessible within the software-productivity management software (PMS) implementation varies by company and team instead of a plain old whiteboard and sticky notes. However, high deployment cost associated with Productivity Management Software impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Productivity Management Software Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Because of the presence of significant firms such as Salesforce, Oracle, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe, and Google, North America accounted for the biggest revenue share and is expected to continue to do so throughout the projection period. The rising adoption of PMS solutions to manage monotonous duties and rapidly changing infrastructure in enterprises are primarily responsible for the growth. Market growth would be aided by increased implementation of AI and machine learning technology. From 2022 to 2028, the Asia Pacific market for productivity management software is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Regional growth is likely to be supported by emerging industry areas such as healthcare, IT and telecom, BFSI, and others. In addition, the growing number of small and mid-size businesses in the regions would enhance regional market growth throughout the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Google LLC

Microsoft

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Slack Technologies, Inc.

Monday.com

IBM Corporation

Oracle

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Adobe

HyperOffice

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution

Content Management & Collaboration

AI & Predictive Analytics

Structured Work Management

Other Solutions

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Small & Mid-Size Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

