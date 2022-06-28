Coast Guard Anping-class vessel to join Taiwan's annual wargames

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense has confirmed that the Coast Guard Administration’s Anping-class patrol ship, the Chengkung, will participate in the upcoming Hankuang 38 Exercise.

The Chengkung was stationed at the Suao Naval Base in Yilan County on June 25 ahead of the annual wargames, which is slated to last from July 25-29, Liberty Times reported. The ship will be fitted with Hsiung Feng II missiles in order to verify its peace-to-war conversion, as well as its joint operations and overall defense capabilities.

Additionally, the Fisheries Department said the Navy will carry out live-fire air and maritime defense drills on June 29, 30, and July 6-8, 12-15, 20, 21, and 26 in Taiwan’s eastern waters. For July 20, 21, and 26, an unlimited maximum altitude has been set for anti-air missile launches.

The Anping-class vessels are based on the Navy’s Tuo Chiang-class corvettes. The ships have a top speed of 44 knots (82 kph) and have water cannons with a reach of 120 meters.

During wartime, they can be outfitted with missile launchers to fire anti-ship missiles.