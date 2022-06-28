Taiwan reports 44,379 local COVID cases, 103 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 44,379 local COVID cases on Tuesday (June 28), a 55% increase from the previous day.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 49 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 3,686,338. The 103 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 6,448.

Local cases

The local cases include 21,130 males, 23,229 females, and 20 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. Taichung City reported the most cases with 6,397, followed by 5,816 in Kaohsiung City, 5,653 in New Taipei City, 4,145 in Tainan City, 3,521 in Taoyuan City, 3,452 in Changhua County, 3,116 in Taipei City, 2,053 in Pingtung County, 1,432 in Yunlin County, 1,151 in Miaoli County, 1,073 in Chiayi County, 1,069 in Hsinchu County, 999 in Nantou County, 870 in Yilan County, 760 in Hsinchu City, 678 in Hualien County, 647 in Chiayi City, 553 in Taitung County, 491 in Keelung City, 241 in Penghu County, 240 in Kinmen County, and 22 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 103 deaths announced on Tuesday include 60 males and 43 females ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 97 had a history of chronic disease, and 60 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 18 to June 24 and dates of death from June 16-26.

Imported cases

The 49 imported cases include 31 males and 18 females ranging in age from their teens to their 70s. Between June 26-27, four each arrived from the U.S. and U.K.; three from Turkey; two from Vietnam; and one each from Singapore and Germany. The countries of origin of 34 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 13,299,702 COVID tests, with 9,611,932 coming back negative. Of the 3,686,338 confirmed cases, 14,429 were imported, 3,671,855 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 6,448 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 6,433 deaths from local infections, 1,645 were in New Taipei City; 878 in Taipei City; 573 in Taichung City; 533 each in Taoyuan City and Kaohsiung City; 392 in Tainan City; 313 in Changhua County; 247 in Pingtung County; 167 in Keelung City; 159 in Yunlin County; 157 in Nantou County; 142 in Yilan County; 120 in Miaoli County; 111 in Chiayi County; 103 Hualien County; 101 in Hsinchu County; 96 in Chiayi City; 85 in Taitung County; 60 in Hsinchu City, 10 in Kinmen County, and eight in Penghu County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.