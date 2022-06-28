Alexa
Monday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/06/28 10:09
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland 005 000 000 5 6 2
New York 100 110 60x 9 8 1

Blackburn, Oller (6), Puk (7), Pruitt (7), Snead (8) and Murphy; Montgomery, Abreu (7) and Trevino. W_Abreu 1-0. L_Puk 1-1. HRs_New York, Rizzo (20), Stanton (18).

___

Boston 000 000 002 2 8 0
Toronto 103 030 00x 7 10 0

Seabold, Danish (5), Davis (6), Sawamura (7), H.Robles (8) and Vázquez; Gausman, Phelps (8), S.Anderson (9) and Kirk. W_Gausman 6-6. L_Seabold 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Springer (14), Guerrero Jr. (18), Chapman (11).

___

Minnesota 030 202 202 11 14 0
Cleveland 000 000 001 1 5 1

S.Gray, Cotton (8) and Jeffers; McKenzie, Shaw (7), Gibaut (7), Clement (9) and Maile. W_S.Gray 4-1. L_McKenzie 4-6. HRs_Minnesota, G.Sánchez (9), Gordon (3), Correa (8).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 010 010 000 2 7 1
Washington 000 001 02x 3 10 0

Yajure, Y.De Los Santos (5), Stratton (7) and Perez; Fedde, Machado (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Finnegan (9) and Ruiz. W_Edwards Jr. 2-1. L_Stratton 4-4. Sv_Finnegan (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, O.Cruz (1). Washington, Franco (7).

___

Miami 000 000 000 0 8 0
St. Louis 100 312 020 9 11 0

López, Bleier (6), Nance (7) and Stallings; Wainwright, Naile (8), Woodford (9) and Herrera. W_Wainwright 6-5. L_López 5-4. HRs_St. Louis, Goldschmidt (19), Yepez (9).