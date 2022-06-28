Chinese military aircraft infringes on Taiwan's ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported that a Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (June 27).

At 6 p.m., the MND announced that a People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft had infringed on Taiwan's ADIZ. The plane was identified as a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft (Y-8 ASW).

The aircraft flew through the southwest corner of the ADIZ, between the southwestern edge of the median line and the Dongsha Islands. The MND said that it responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems.

This marked the second day in a row that a sole Y-8 ASW had penetrated that sector of the ADIZ. Prior to Sunday (June 26), there had been a two-day respite in PLAAF intrusions, with the most recent being an incursion of 22 military aircraft on June 23.



Map shows flight path of Y-8 ASW on Sunday. (MND image)