TreeHouse, Devon rise; Spirit Airlines, Royal Caribbean fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Spirit Airlines Inc., down $1.95 to $22.57.
Frontier Group sweetened its buyout offer for the airline.
TreeHouse Foods Inc., up 94 cents to $41.54.
The food maker is reportedly considering selling its meal prep business.
Devon Energy Corp., up $4.02 to $57.79.
Energy companies gained ground along with rising oil prices.
Freeport McMoRan Inc., up 3 cents to $31.02.
The copper mining company gained ground along with rising prices for the precious metal.
United Airlines Holdings Inc., down $1.31 to $37.20.
Airlines remain under pressure from scrutiny over widespread flight disruptions.
Royal Caribbean Croup, down $1.43 to $40.33.
Cruise lines slipped as investors remain concerned about the lingering effects of the pandemic and higher fuel prices on the industry.
Pfizer Inc., up 29 cents to $51.88
The drug developer said tweaking its COVID-19 vaccine to better target the omicron variant is safe and boosts protection.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up 54 cents to $42.19.
Reliance Industries is reportedly in talks with global banks to raise money for a buyout of the drugstore operator's international business.