Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/27 22:10
WNBA Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 13 5 .722
Connecticut 13 6 .684 ½
Washington 12 9 .571
Atlanta 8 10 .444 5
New York 8 10 .444 5
Indiana 5 14 .263
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 13 4 .765
Seattle 11 7 .611
Dallas 9 10 .474 5
Los Angeles 7 10 .412 6
Phoenix 7 12 .368 7
Minnesota 5 14 .263 9

___

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 72, Atlanta 61

Chicago 88, Minnesota 85

Monday's Games

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.