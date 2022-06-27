WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Connecticut
|13
|6
|.684
|½
|Washington
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|Atlanta
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|New York
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Indiana
|5
|14
|.263
|8½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|13
|4
|.765
|—
|Seattle
|11
|7
|.611
|2½
|Dallas
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Los Angeles
|7
|10
|.412
|6
|Phoenix
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Minnesota
|5
|14
|.263
|9
___
Connecticut 72, Atlanta 61
Chicago 88, Minnesota 85
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m.