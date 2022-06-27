All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|7
|1
|8
|29
|22
|12
|New York City FC
|8
|4
|3
|27
|27
|13
|CF Montréal
|8
|6
|2
|26
|30
|28
|New York
|7
|5
|5
|26
|26
|19
|Orlando City
|7
|6
|4
|25
|20
|23
|New England
|6
|5
|6
|24
|27
|26
|Cincinnati
|7
|7
|2
|23
|23
|26
|Inter Miami CF
|6
|7
|3
|21
|17
|25
|Charlotte FC
|6
|9
|2
|20
|17
|21
|Atlanta
|5
|6
|4
|19
|23
|22
|Toronto FC
|5
|8
|3
|18
|23
|30
|Columbus
|4
|5
|6
|18
|18
|17
|D.C. United
|4
|9
|2
|14
|18
|27
|Chicago
|3
|8
|5
|14
|14
|22
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|10
|3
|3
|33
|32
|17
|Real Salt Lake
|8
|4
|5
|29
|20
|19
|Austin FC
|8
|4
|4
|28
|31
|20
|FC Dallas
|7
|4
|5
|26
|26
|17
|Nashville
|7
|5
|5
|26
|22
|19
|LA Galaxy
|7
|5
|3
|24
|18
|16
|Seattle
|7
|6
|2
|23
|23
|17
|Houston
|6
|7
|3
|21
|20
|19
|Vancouver
|6
|8
|3
|21
|18
|28
|Colorado
|5
|7
|4
|19
|17
|21
|Portland
|4
|6
|7
|19
|25
|26
|Minnesota United
|5
|8
|3
|18
|17
|19
|Sporting Kansas City
|4
|10
|4
|16
|16
|32
|San Jose
|3
|7
|6
|15
|25
|34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Atlanta 2, Miami 0
New England 2, Minnesota 1
Colorado 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Sporting Kansas City 2, Nashville 1
Cincinnati 1, Orlando City 0
Seattle 3, Sporting Kansas City 0
Nashville 3, D.C. United 1
CF Montréal 2, Charlotte FC 1
Toronto FC 2, Atlanta 1
Houston 2, Chicago 0
Miami 2, Minnesota 1
FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 2, tie
Columbus 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie
LA Galaxy at San Jose ppd.
Portland 3, Colorado 0
Los Angeles FC 2, New York 0
Philadelphia 2, New York City FC 1
New England 0, Vancouver 0, tie
New York City FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
CF Montréal at Seattle, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Sporting Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 9 p.m.
D.C. United at Orlando City, 7 p.m.
Austin FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Miami at FC Dallas, 9 p.m.
CF Montréal at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.