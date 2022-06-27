Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/06/27 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 53 20 .726 _
Boston 42 31 .575 11
Tampa Bay 40 32 .556 12½
Toronto 40 32 .556 12½
Baltimore 34 40 .459 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 41 33 .554 _
Cleveland 36 32 .529 2
Chicago 34 37 .479
Detroit 28 44 .389 12
Kansas City 26 45 .366 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 45 27 .625 _
Texas 34 37 .479 10½
Los Angeles 35 40 .467 11½
Seattle 34 40 .459 12
Oakland 25 49 .338 21

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland 5, Kansas City 3

Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3

Boston 8, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 6, Colorado 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3, 10 innings

Washington 6, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Arizona 11, Detroit 7

Monday's Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Montas 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 6-1) at Toronto (Stripling 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Winder 2-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Gray 3-3) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 6-4), 9:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Seattle (Ray 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.