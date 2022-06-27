Alexa
Abandoned train tunnel in New Taipei could soon become a popular cycling route

Sandiaoling Tunnel Bike Path will open July 3 after being closed for 37 years

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/27 21:10
The old Sandiaoling Tunnel

The old Sandiaoling Tunnel (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An old railroad tunnel in New Taipei City will reopen this coming Sunday (July 3) after being closed for 37 years, but this time it will be used as a bike trail.

New Taipei Public Works Department said in a press release published on Sunday (June 26) that the department has turned the abandoned Sandiaoling train tunnel (三貂嶺隧道) into a bike path, which will be open for a two-month trial run on Sunday.

During the trial period, the daily opening hours will be divided into four sessions, with each session allowing 80 people to enter in order to avoid traffic congestion. Advance booking is required for cycling or walking on the path via this website.

The department recommended visitors begin from the Mudan train station, visit Mudan Old Street, then ride a bike or walk through the old Sandiaoling Tunnel.

The Shuangxi District Office said that the Sandiaoling Tunnel Bike Path is 3.19 kilometers in length. Visitor feedback will be collected and consulted during the trial period.

(Taipei City Government photo)
