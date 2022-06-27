Taiwan’s electricity price rises by 15% for large-scale consumers, affecting 22,000 users

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s price of electricity for large-scale consumers will go up by 15%, beginning on Friday (July 1), the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) announced on Monday (June 27).

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) said that an MOEA panel meeting to discuss the country’s electricity prices on Sunday has decided to increase electricity prices by 15% for high-voltage and extra-high-voltage users, with the average high-voltage electricity price increasing from NT$2.699/kWh to NT$3.1039/ kWh and the average extra-high-voltage electricity price up from NT$2.2354/kWh to NT$2.5707/kWh, the Commons Daily reported. Approximately, a total of 22,000 users will be impacted by the price hike, according to the report.

Lin said the panel made the decision because the operation of Taipower, the state power supplier, has been greatly impacted by soaring fuel prices.

However, the electricity prices for high-voltage electricity users in the farming, fishing, food, and catering industries, department stores, movie theaters, and gyms will remain the same to help them recover from the negative impacts of the pandemic.

The panel decided not to adjust the electricity price at this time for small stores, low-voltage users, schools at and below the senior high school level, and households whose electricity consumption is below 1,000 kWh per month in order to stabilize consumer prices in the country. The report said that the total number of electricity consumers in this category is about 12.72 million, or 97% of total users.

However, to give households the incentive to save energy, the price for electricity consumption exceeding 1,000 kWh will go up 9%. For example, for a home using 1,001 kWh in a month, only 1kWh will be charged at a 9% increase.