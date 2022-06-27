The undead take up residence at the Tainan Art Museum in southern Taiwan

Zombies and ghosts have taken up a temporary residence at the Tainan Art Museum from June 25th to October 16th this year. These supernatural creatures are part of a buzzworthy exhibit, "Ghosts and Hells: The Underworld in Asian Art," which opened just before ghost month (the museum will unfortunately not be providing talismans to ward off evil in addition to tickets).

The exhibit is part of an exciting collaboration between the Musee du Quai Branly and the National Museum of Taiwan History, which, according to the Tainan Art Museum website, looks at the "fears and imaginations of the unknown world in Asia over the centuries."

The exhibit went viral online after the Tainan Art Museum put up a Facebook post featuring pictures of floating Qing dynasty zombies. This post received thousands of comments, including one from the mayor of Tainan, Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲), who wrote, "When I clicked on it, I felt a little overwhelmed."

"Overwhelming" seems to be the best word to describe the overall response to the exhibit. Many people enjoyed it as the exhibition reached its venue capacity before noon on its opening day. However, many people, like the mayor, are overwhelmed and confused, and certain religious groups like Bread of Life Christian Church in Hsinchu believe the exhibition offends God and plainly states on its website that the exhibit "defiles the country and people."