Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei mayor claims his presidency 'only way to break blue-green battle'

Ko says Wayne Chiang too inexperienced, Chen Shih-chung too old to serve as Taipei mayor

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/06/27 18:47
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je. 

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Sunday (June 26) claimed that only by electing him president can voters "break the blue-green battle" in Taiwan and criticized rival party candidates for his replacement as mayor as being either too inexperienced or too old.

That evening, Ko appeared at Luodong Night Market in Yilan County accompanied by a group of candidates nominated by members of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) in Yilan County. During a live-streaming broadcast from the scene, Ko claimed that only when he became mayor of Taipei did the city elect a candidate from a political party other than the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He then declared "Vote for Ko Wen-je for president in 2024," reported SET News. The mayor then reasoned that "Only then can we break Taiwan's blue-green battle and make Taiwan a nation of cooperation instead of division."

Regarding the Taipei mayoral election which is set to take place at the end of the year, Ko said that Taipei Vice Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) is ready and if elected, will "seamlessly continue the municipal administration." Ko then questioned the capabilities of KMT candidate Wayne Chiang (蔣萬安) posing rhetorical questions such as, "Is he as smart as Ko Wen-je?" "Is he as physically fit as Ko Wen-je?" and "Does he have Ko Wen-je's strong willpower?"

Ko bluntly said that If Chiang is elected mayor, "it will take him three years to master municipal administration." Then, taking a jab at Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), Ko quipped that one must not be too old when serving as mayor, "When you are in your 70s, you have to fight again, and it is a big test of physical fitness."
Taiwan elections 2022
elections
mayoral election
presidential election
Ko Wen-je
Wayne Chiang
Chen Shih-chung
Huang Shan-shan
2022 Taiwanese local elections

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Dome project misses October deadline
Taipei Dome project misses October deadline
2022/06/24 14:50
DPP considers mayoral candidates for three north Taiwan cities
DPP considers mayoral candidates for three north Taiwan cities
2022/06/18 20:39
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
'Same location' rule for new quarantine 'another idiotic policy': Taipei mayor
2022/06/14 10:27
Taiwan Health Minister, CECC commander tests positive for COVID
Taiwan Health Minister, CECC commander tests positive for COVID
2022/06/12 15:37
Chiang Kai-shek descendant chosen as KMT's Taipei 'hen'
Chiang Kai-shek descendant chosen as KMT's Taipei 'hen'
2022/06/06 11:21