Taipei mayor claims his presidency 'only way to break blue-green battle'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) on Sunday (June 26) claimed that only by electing him president can voters "break the blue-green battle" in Taiwan and criticized rival party candidates for his replacement as mayor as being either too inexperienced or too old.

That evening, Ko appeared at Luodong Night Market in Yilan County accompanied by a group of candidates nominated by members of the Taiwan People's Party (TPP) in Yilan County. During a live-streaming broadcast from the scene, Ko claimed that only when he became mayor of Taipei did the city elect a candidate from a political party other than the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He then declared "Vote for Ko Wen-je for president in 2024," reported SET News. The mayor then reasoned that "Only then can we break Taiwan's blue-green battle and make Taiwan a nation of cooperation instead of division."

Regarding the Taipei mayoral election which is set to take place at the end of the year, Ko said that Taipei Vice Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) is ready and if elected, will "seamlessly continue the municipal administration." Ko then questioned the capabilities of KMT candidate Wayne Chiang (蔣萬安) posing rhetorical questions such as, "Is he as smart as Ko Wen-je?" "Is he as physically fit as Ko Wen-je?" and "Does he have Ko Wen-je's strong willpower?"

Ko bluntly said that If Chiang is elected mayor, "it will take him three years to master municipal administration." Then, taking a jab at Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), Ko quipped that one must not be too old when serving as mayor, "When you are in your 70s, you have to fight again, and it is a big test of physical fitness."